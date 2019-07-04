Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Precision Drilling (PDS); Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Position

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 29.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 68,698 shares with $9.86 million value, down from 96,999 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $8.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $183.78. About 205,091 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 474,361 shares traded. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 42.40% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Precision Drilling Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Lonestar Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Precision Drilling; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $526.54 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

More notable recent Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 5.5%; Carnival Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Precision Drilling had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $2.6 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 773,329 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.33% or 421,857 shares. 8,171 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Ww Asset Inc reported 2,730 shares stake. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Archford Capital Strategies Lc invested in 0% or 27 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 64,938 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 31,431 shares. Invsts accumulated 772,700 shares. Goldman Sachs has 237,857 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc stated it has 2,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 3,254 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has invested 0.36% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 38.81% or $2.03 from last year’s $5.23 per share. RNR’s profit will be $141.32M for 14.36 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 10 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 9. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. Bank of America downgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Underperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RNR in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.: RenaissanceRe Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Adds New Stocks in Mining (CSE: RNR), (TSXV: SOCK), Tech (NASDAQ: APPS), Biotech (NYSE: PFNX) and Ride Sharing (NYSE: UBER) (Nasdaq: LYFT) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 14, 2019.