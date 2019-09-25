Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP); YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -1.70% below currents $112.24 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. See YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $125.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $115.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $97.0000 106.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Longbow Research 91.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Credit Suisse 106.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Evercore Isi Group 120.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Ubs New Target: $105.0000 112.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 70.83% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s analysts see -74.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 225,639 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference

The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.24. About 3.22 million shares traded or 110.05% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.15 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $318,119 activity. BONDURANT ROBERT D had bought 973 shares worth $6,800 on Tuesday, July 23. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $13,580 was made by MASSEY C SCOTT on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $53 were bought by BOOTH CHRIS H on Monday, May 20. Shoup Scot A bought $242 worth of stock or 57 shares. The insider MARTIN RUBEN S bought 88 shares worth $374. TAUSCHER RANDALL bought $2,731 worth of stock or 363 shares.

