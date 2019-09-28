Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP); Tudor Investment Et Al Raised Clorox Company (CLX) Stake By $4.61 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Clorox Company (CLX) stake by 254.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 30,141 shares as Clorox Company (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 41,984 shares with $6.43M value, up from 11,843 last quarter. Clorox Company now has $19.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 70.83% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s analysts see -74.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 76,838 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.97, from 1.77 in 2019Q1.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $318,119 activity. BOOTH CHRIS H also bought $55 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 973 shares valued at $6,800 was made by BONDURANT ROBERT D on Tuesday, July 23. Another trade for 603 shares valued at $4,214 was made by Shoup Scot A on Tuesday, July 23. TAUSCHER RANDALL had bought 20,000 shares worth $136,200. MARTIN RUBEN S bought $10,413 worth of stock or 1,490 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by MASSEY C SCOTT, worth $13,580 on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CMRE vs. MMLP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Updates Investor Presentation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Midstream Partners Announces Strategic Initiatives Nasdaq:MMLP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $169.44 million. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $144.17’s average target is -5.57% below currents $152.68 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, August 2 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 2 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of CLX in report on Monday, September 23 to “Underweight” rating.