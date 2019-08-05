Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE); Egain (EGAN) Shorts Decreased By 9.04%

Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) had a decrease of 9.04% in short interest. EGAN’s SI was 515,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.04% from 566,400 shares previously. With 189,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s short sellers to cover EGAN’s short positions. The SI to Egain Corporation’s float is 2.34%. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 21,912 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c

Analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 333.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. JE’s profit would be $10.53M giving it 12.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Just Energy Group Inc.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 32,636 shares traded. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 8.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 27/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million; 17/05/2018 – Lakehouse plc Acquisition of Just Energy Solutions Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group 4Q Rev C$1.02B; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $222.09 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 62.81 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold eGain Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 1.15M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 193 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Panagora Asset Management reported 235,653 shares stake. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 227,370 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Lc stated it has 0.12% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,100 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 204,719 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 80 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 645,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street owns 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 384,517 shares. Perkins Management has 0.15% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 33,503 shares. Granite Point Management L P reported 0.1% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 6,052 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,000 activity. $38,000 worth of stock was sold by SMIT ERIC on Friday, February 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Just Energy Group Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital initiated Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $6 target.

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $525.22 million. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy divisions. It has a 1.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

