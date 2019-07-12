Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD); RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES (RSLS) Shorts Decreased By 53.68%

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had a decrease of 53.68% in short interest. RSLS’s SI was 103,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 53.68% from 223,900 shares previously. With 183,600 avg volume, 1 days are for RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s short sellers to cover RSLS’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.105. About 417,345 shares traded or 159.02% up from the average. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) has declined 99.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 104.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RSLS News: 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 07/03/2018 ReShape Lifesciences Announces Agreement with Academy Medical to Provide ReShape Balloon and ReShape vBloc to Department of Defense Facilities; 16/03/2018 – ReShape vBloc to be Featured at the Bariatric Metabolic Surgery Standardization World Consensus Meeting; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – APPROVAL OF COMPANY’S RESHAPE BALLOON™ BY KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA SAUDI FOOD AND DRUG AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES SAYS SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED FROM 6 TO 5 MEMBERS AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF GRIFFIN’S RETIREMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES – ANNOUNCED THAT BOBBY l. GRIFFIN WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – HAS SIGNED A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH YOUSUF MAHMOOD HUSAIN CO W.L.L. OF BAHRAIN; 03/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Continues Expansion in Middle East with Approval of ReShape Balloon in Saudi Arabia; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – CONGRUENT WITH THE APPROVAL, COMPANY RECEIVED AN INITIAL STOCKING ORDER FROM DAR AL ZAHRAWI MEDICAL CO LLC, KSA; 24/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Continues to Grow Presence in Middle East with Distribution in Bahrain

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -73.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 681,913 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $1.16 million. The Company’s proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.41% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 2,130 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 21,283 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management invested in 0% or 413,951 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 868,058 shares. D E Shaw & Comm holds 987,532 shares. 123,750 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 28,531 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 12,094 shares. Parametric Associates Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 11,603 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1,312 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 14,006 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity. Another trade for 89,551 shares valued at $1.12M was sold by Hecht Peter M.