Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Heska (HSKA); Recro Pharma (REPH)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Analysts expect Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 129.17% from last quarter's $0.24 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Heska Corporation's analysts see -170.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 40,119 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500.

Recro Pharma (REPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 31 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 23 sold and decreased equity positions in Recro Pharma. The investment managers in our database now have: 11.11 million shares, up from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Recro Pharma in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 60,685 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.26 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 251,464 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P., a Illinois-based fund reported 950,874 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Worry About Recro Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Update: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Gained 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.41 million activity. $732,942 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares were sold by NAPOLITANO JASON A. The insider Humphrey Scott bought $73,790.

More notable recent Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heska Corp (HSKA) – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Heska Corporation to Present at 2019 Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance" published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 563% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" on April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 16 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny invested 0.04% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,436 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 8,701 shares. Voya Invest Management invested in 0% or 2,745 shares. Ls Limited Company owns 1,191 shares. 2,308 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 1,646 shares. Ranger Investment L P invested in 1.83% or 297,875 shares. 1,425 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Alphaone Services Ltd Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 11,529 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Com accumulated 163,267 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Llc has 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 2,287 shares. American Grp stated it has 5,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $622.61 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 142.94 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.