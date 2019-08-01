Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Heska (HSKA); KRAKEN ROBOTICS ORDINARY SHARES (KRKNF) Shorts Down By 92.59%

Analysts expect Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 129.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Heska Corporation’s analysts see -170.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.14. About 69,784 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 10/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 81% to 9 Days; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Management LP Exits Position in Heska; 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – VETERINARY MARKET INDICATORS CONTINUE TO POINT TOWARDS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) had a decrease of 92.59% in short interest. KRKNF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.59% from 2,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4735. About 26,876 shares traded. Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $621.14 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 142.6 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

Among 3 analysts covering Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Heska Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $108 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 16 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Curbstone Fincl, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,250 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 4,638 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 34,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na has 3,120 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 4,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). State Street has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Prudential Fincl has 11,457 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 2,511 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 443,086 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 3,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) or 121,138 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 16,260 shares.

More notable recent Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heska Corporation to Present at 2019 Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 563% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Heska Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heska down 2% on Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.41 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Humphrey Scott, worth $73,790 on Thursday, May 30. $750,000 worth of stock was sold by NAPOLITANO JASON A on Monday, February 4.

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $67.92 million. The firm offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; and Interferometric SAS Imaging Georeferenced High-Fidelity Toolbox , a software application for signal processing of interfermoteric synthetic aperture sonar imagery, as well as INSIGHT embedded real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides DataPod, a removable data storage module for subsea marine applications; and KATFISH, an intelligent towed SAS system.