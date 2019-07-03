Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC); Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Shorts Down By 6%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) had a decrease of 6% in short interest. BOLD’s SI was 2.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6% from 2.63 million shares previously. With 351,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s short sellers to cover BOLD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 143,203 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 9.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Wedbush for Apr. 9; 13/03/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Audentes Therapeutics, Exits Kindred Health; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – PATIENT 1 HAS ACHIEVED VENTILATOR INDEPENDENCE AND ORAL FEEDING; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES ANNOUNCES CONTINUING POSITIVE DATA FROM FIRST DOSE COHORT OF ASPIRO, A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT132 IN PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED MYOTUBULAR MYOPATHY; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 11% of Audentes Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Audentes Announces Continuing Positive Data from First Dose Cohort of ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of AT132 in Patients W; 08/03/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS ARE PLANNED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_GSC’s profit would be $7.62M giving it 19.07 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 13,050 shares traded. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

Another recent and important Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Can You Imagine How Golden Star Resources’s (TSE:GSC) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019.