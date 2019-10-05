Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Gold Resource (GORO); Audioeye (AEYE) Shorts Decreased By 1.35%

Analysts expect Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. GORO’s profit would be $4.58M giving it 11.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Gold Resource Corporation’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 685,921 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) has declined 45.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource 1Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gold Resource Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GORO); 26/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares April Monthly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Receives Final Permit and Bd Approval for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 15/05/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION RECEIVES FINAL PERMIT AND BOARD APPROVAL FOR ISABELLA PEARL GOLD PROJECT, MINERAL COUNTY, NEVADA; 24/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares May Monthly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 03/04/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE CORP SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AT THE MARKET OFFERING AGREEMENT WITH W.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO LLC AS THE AGENT – SEC FILING

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) had a decrease of 1.35% in short interest. AEYE’s SI was 109,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.35% from 111,300 shares previously. With 33,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s short sellers to cover AEYE’s short positions. The SI to Audioeye Inc’s float is 4.16%. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 15,271 shares traded. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.82 million. The firm develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Gold Resource Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.60 million shares or 0.46% more from 27.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 103,158 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). 21,943 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Company. Northern Trust Corp invested in 693,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 58,500 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com reported 45,359 shares stake. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). 91,161 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,688 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0.06% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 95,098 shares. 15,002 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Fuller & Thaler Asset, California-based fund reported 992,260 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $88,563 activity. Perry Kimberly C bought 9 shares worth $33. 8,000 shares were bought by Patterson Gregory A, worth $23,730 on Monday, May 20.