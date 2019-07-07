Analysts See $0.07 EPS for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC); Nuevo Energy Co (NEV)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Nuevo Energy Co (NEV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 14 cut down and sold stakes in Nuevo Energy Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuevo Energy Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) to report $0.07 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 65.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. GNC’s profit would be $5.88 million giving it 5.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, GNC Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 505,909 shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 44.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of GNC Holdings, Inc. Investors (GNC); 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q Rev $607.5M; 26/04/2018 – GNC to close 200 stores this year; 05/04/2018 – GNC Announces Plans to Expand into Australia; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL NUTRITION CORP – TO PARTNER WITH RAPID NUTRITION TO MARKET, SELL, GNC PRODUCTS THROUGH RETAIL OUTLET EXPANSION, OTHERS THROUGHOUT AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.5%; 08/03/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – GNC IS WORKING WITH FRANCHISE PARTNER, GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES PVT LTD TO EXPAND IN INDIA; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EBITDA $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – GNC Encourages Stockholders To Vote In Connection With Hayao Investment; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS – EFFORTS TOWARD FAVORABLE LEASE RENEGOTIATIONS/RELOCATION OPPORTUNITIES ARE ONGOING; MAY IMPACT AMOUNT OF STORES CLOSINGS IN 2018

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund for 39,250 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 10,884 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 60,345 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 40,629 shares.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 127,679 shares traded or 223.92% up from the average. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) has risen 4.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $362.55 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company has market cap of $132.67 million. The Company’s products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. It has a 3.04 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GNC Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 11.85% more from 38.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $7,450 activity. Piano Steven also bought $7,450 worth of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) on Thursday, May 30.