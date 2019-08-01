Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR); Franklin Resources Decreased By $19.76 Million Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stake

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) stake by 16.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 2.47M shares as Deutsche Bank Ag (DB)’s stock declined 4.17%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 12.51 million shares with $101.88M value, down from 14.98M last quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag now has $16.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 5.66M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – 19UN: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – CFO SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK FIRST IN THE QUEUE BECAUSE IT IS LARGEST CAPITAL MARKETS BANK UNDER ECB SUPERVISION; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: JPM-LINKED NOTE THRESHOLD PRICE PRICE $128.73460; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT REPORTED NET ASSET OUTFLOWS OF 8 BLN EUROS, REVENUES 10 PCT LOWER AT 545 MLN EUR; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS FINALISES EQUITIES BUSINESS REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO A$32.90 FROM A$32.00; RATING HOLD; 07/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board to Discuss CEO Succession Planning; 10/04/2018 – Trevena at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Analysts expect Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. T_GWR’s profit would be $1.51 million giving it 60.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Global Water Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1,414 shares traded or 82.92% up from the average. Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Deutsche Bank – Q2 Earnings: The Mountain Just Got Bigger – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Morning Comment: What Do They Know That We Don't? – Benzinga" published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank's Restructuring Plan – Benzinga" on July 08, 2019.

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The company has market cap of $362.83 million. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 50,000 people in 19,000 homes. It has a 105.72 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Benzinga" on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€" WAGE, NRE, OMN, GWR – GlobeNewswire" published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Surface Transportation Board Seeks Comments On Genesee & Wyoming Deal – Benzinga" on July 24, 2019.