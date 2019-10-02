Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX); Shorts at Vector Group LTD. (VGR) Raised By 6.1%

Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR) had an increase of 6.1% in short interest. VGR’s SI was 10.96M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.1% from 10.33 million shares previously. With 1.14 million avg volume, 10 days are for Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR)’s short sellers to cover VGR’s short positions. The SI to Vector Group LTD.’s float is 10.13%. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.24M shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. FCX’s profit would be $101.56 million giving it 32.75 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s analysts see -275.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 26.54 million shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $13.31 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74 million on Thursday, June 6.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 20.07 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

