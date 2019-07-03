Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Endeavour Mining (EDV); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)

Analysts expect Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 158.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Endeavour Mining Corporation’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 167,962 shares traded. Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Varonis Systems had 10 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Tuesday, January 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, February 12. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Benchmark. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. See Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

12/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/01/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 102,645 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. The insider Faitelson Yakov sold 30,000 shares worth $1.64M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold Varonis Systems, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 31,136 shares. Sei Invests Co invested in 0.07% or 341,449 shares. Mirador Prtnrs L P owns 0.24% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 7,390 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 107,172 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc invested in 283,839 shares or 0.98% of the stock. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 92 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 84,201 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 796,303 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 20,782 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al stated it has 6,230 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Schmidt P J Inc holds 0.09% or 5,400 shares.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

Among 3 analysts covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Endeavour Mining had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It owns interests in five gold mines located in C??te d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. The company's mines and projects have a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 7.1 million ounces, as well as a measured and indicated mineral resource of 12.6 million ounces of gold.