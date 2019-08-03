Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO); Kaman (KAMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 235,646 shares traded. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has declined 56.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.06% the S&P500.

Kaman Corp (KAMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 67 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 64 sold and decreased equity positions in Kaman Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 24.28 million shares, down from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kaman Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 55 Increased: 47 New Position: 20.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, makes, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. The company has market cap of $97.08 million. It operates in two divisions, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and makes high end custom built vehicles.

The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 240,258 shares traded or 83.09% up from the average. Kaman Corporation (KAMN) has declined 2.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation for 785,006 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 2.77 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.16% invested in the company for 420,997 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 1.13% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 343,696 shares.

