Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI); RALLYE SA NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE ORDINARY SHA (RLYNF) Shorts Raised By 3.67%

RALLYE SA NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLYNF) had an increase of 3.67% in short interest. RLYNF’s SI was 582,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.67% from 561,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5821 days are for RALLYE SA NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLYNF)’s short sellers to cover RLYNF’s short positions. It closed at $4.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Dyadic International, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 18,279 shares traded. Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $159.96 million. It utilizes an integrated technology platform based on its patented and proprietary C1 fungus, which enables the development and manufacture of enzymes and other proteins for various markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers liquid and dry enzyme products; develops tools for gene expression via its proprietary fungal host, Myceliopthora Thermophila or C1; and provides research and development services for third parties, licenses its technologies.

Rallye SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, non-food e-commerce, and sporting goods retailing sector in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $141.50 million. The firm operates through Food and General Retailing and Holding and Other Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and discount stores.