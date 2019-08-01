Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for CynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK); LIGHTWAVE LOGIC (LWLG) SI Increased By 58.27%

LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC (OTCMKTS:LWLG) had an increase of 58.27% in short interest. LWLG’s SI was 146,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 58.27% from 92,500 shares previously. With 149,700 avg volume, 1 days are for LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s short sellers to cover LWLG’s short positions. The stock increased 10.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $0.86. About 162,210 shares traded or 141.25% up from the average. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 187.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CynergisTek, Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 34,328 shares traded or 90.56% up from the average. CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) has risen 10.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CTEK News: 16/04/2018 – CynergisTek Featured Among 10 Best Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Bulletin; 04/05/2018 – CynergisTek Executives to Attend the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt and Negotiates New Financing with BMO Harris Bank; 19/04/2018 – CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Monday, May 14, 2018 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Award-Winning Health System Selects CynergisTek’s Managed Print Services

Lightwave Logic, Inc., a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.77 million. It operates through two divisions, Materials Development, and Photonic Device Design and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Materials Development segment creates and synthesizes organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Another recent and important Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) news was published by Investingnews.com which published an article titled: “6 Top Nanotechnology Applications – Investing News Network” on November 06, 2018.

Cynergistek, Inc. provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.64 million. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients. It has a 2.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides technical risk and penetration testing, process and procedure development, and risk management services based on its proprietary Delphiis IT Risk Manager SaaS Solution.

More notable recent CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Longstanding Client Expands Relationship with CynergisTek to Amplify Vendor Security Management – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CynergisTek Supports Multiple Educational Programs to Address the Future of the Cybersecurity Profession – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CynergisTek, Inc. Announces Retirement of Founder and Thought Leader Mac McMillan and Appoints His Successor Caleb Barlow as President & Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Companyâ€™s Next Stage of Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CynergisTek, Inc. Sells Managed Print Services Business to Vereco, LLC for $30 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.