Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for CyberOptics (CYBE); Smartsheet Class A (SMAR) Sellers Decreased By 11.2% Their Shorts

Analysts expect CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 146.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, CyberOptics Corporation’s analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 19,930 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR) had a decrease of 11.2% in short interest. SMAR’s SI was 3.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.2% from 3.54M shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 2 days are for Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR)’s short sellers to cover SMAR’s short positions. The SI to Smartsheet Inc Class A’s float is 8.76%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.09 million. The company's sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 34.97 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Improve Its Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), The Stock That Zoomed 100% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CyberOptics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CYBE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 1.43% more from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 5,543 shares. Moreover, Penbrook Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.71% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 30,443 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 1,271 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 200,575 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 14,600 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 11,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 214 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 105 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 125,685 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 13,840 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 32,360 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,457 shares. Punch & Assoc Investment Management accumulated 129,568 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. On Wednesday, May 1 Kulkarni Subodh K bought $8,740 worth of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) or 500 shares.

More notable recent Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smartsheet -7.5% on wider Q3 loss forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smartsheet Tapping Into The Government Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.