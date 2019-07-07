Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Covanta Holding (CVA); Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered By $1.33 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Covanta Holding Corporation’s analysts see -333.33% EPS growth. It closed at $18.1 lastly. It is down 13.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 62.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 4,993 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 2,984 shares with $795,000 value, down from 7,977 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $147.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1. 21,258 shares valued at $4.95 million were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Adobe had 32 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $32300 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 12. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Ca holds 42,386 shares. Charter Trust Company invested in 0.07% or 2,052 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 324,088 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Com invested in 2.72% or 48,060 shares. Penobscot Management accumulated 8,395 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 31,432 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. 51,000 were reported by Crestwood Cap Limited Partnership. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 14,791 shares. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Greystone Managed Investments invested 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability invested in 1,929 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 428,131 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 6,020 shares to 12,975 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 34,964 shares and now owns 70,040 shares. Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) was raised too.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Covanta Holding had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.