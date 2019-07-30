Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD); Apache (APA) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apache had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. See Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 263,312 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Miller Adam L on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q2 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRNT or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The Company's products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $8.77 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apache Completes Midcon Asset Sales; Provides Second-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Meyer William Mark. 3,500 shares valued at $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 5.25 million shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Was $615 Millio; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.