Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY); Shorts at Medallion Financial (MFIN) Raised By 0.01%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) had an increase of 0.01% in short interest. MFIN’s SI was 1.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.01% from 1.44M shares previously. With 59,000 avg volume, 24 days are for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s short sellers to cover MFIN’s short positions. The SI to Medallion Financial Corp’s float is 7.58%. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 186,508 shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has risen 85.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 02/04/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – FILED CO’S WITHDRAWAL FORM OF BDC ELECTION WITH SEC & GOING FORWARD WILL OPERATE AS A NON-INVESTMENT CO; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co; 18/04/2018 – Medallion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $0.07 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 146.67% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. CDAY’s profit would be $9.86M giving it 189.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 603,243 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 37.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2M; 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.46 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

