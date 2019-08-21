Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA); ENERTOPIA CORPORATION (ENRT) Shorts Down By 97.67%

Analysts expect Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report $-0.07 EPS on September, 23.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Ascena Retail Group, Inc.’s analysts see -73.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.78% or $0.0202 during the last trading session, reaching $0.28. About 2.81 million shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Doer. Trailblazer. Lemonade Maker. Nominate Everyday Heroes for the 2018 Roslyn S. Jaffe Awards; 08/03/2018 – ascena retail group Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ascena Retail Grp Rtg To ‘B’; Otlk Negative; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnersh; 19/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ascena Retail Group Names John Welborn Jr. to Board; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MLN LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT

ENERTOPIA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ENRT) had a decrease of 97.67% in short interest. ENRT’s SI was 1,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.67% from 81,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.71% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0147. About 32,500 shares traded. Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danish cannabis oil firm soars in debut – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada’s Marijuana Market: The Good, Bad, And Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2014, Seekingalpha.com published: “The 6 Red Flags Of Creative Edge Nutrition – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2014. More interesting news about Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Marijuana Stocks: Medican And IHMML Give Investors A Reason To Be Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2014 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “A Look at Junior Lithium Stocks – Investing News Network” with publication date: March 31, 2017.

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.87 million. The firm has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the lithium projects covering an area of approximately 2,560 acres of placer mining claims in Churchill, Lander, and Nye counties in Nevada. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s water purification technology used to recover and extract lithium from brine solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Ascena Retail Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 182.75 million shares or 4.89% less from 192.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 6,692 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 65,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 331,371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 86,680 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 102,416 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Spark Lc has invested 0.09% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny invested in 0% or 2,882 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 24,884 shares. 1.31M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Nomura Inc owns 17.01 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 65,458 shares stake. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 211,903 shares.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) receives notification letter from Listings Qualifications department staff of Nasdaq – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ascena retail group Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ASNA CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 7 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. â€“ ASNA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ascena Retail Group – ASNA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $55.38 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.