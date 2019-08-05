Analysts See $0.07 EPS for American Outdoor Brands (AOBC); Firstservice Corporationhares (FSV) Sellers Increased By 20.53% Their Shorts

Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. AOBC’s profit would be $3.91M giving it 31.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s analysts see -73.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 621,605 shares traded. American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) has risen 2.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AOBC News: 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands: ‘First Course of Action Must Be to Enforce Existing Laws,’ Address Mental Illness Issues and Improve NICS Background Check; 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries; 20/04/2018 – VSTO, AOBC, RGR: Student shot at Forest High School; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Outdoor Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOBC); 25/05/2018 – AOBC: #Breaking Hearing Active Shooter: Noblesville Middle or High School. Heard 2 down. Requesting helicopter. #ActiveShooter – ! $AOBC; 22/05/2018 – Trump administration to publish proposed rule changes for gun exports -official; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR COMMITTED TO REVIEWE ALL REASONABLE PROPOSALS

Firstservice Corporationhares (NASDAQ:FSV) had an increase of 20.53% in short interest. FSV’s SI was 18,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.53% from 15,100 shares previously. With 35,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Firstservice Corporationhares (NASDAQ:FSV)’s short sellers to cover FSV’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 14,993 shares traded. FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) has risen 27.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSV News: 15/05/2018 – FirstService Appoints Joan E. Sproul to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.25; 12/04/2018 – FirstService Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 24C; 17/05/2018 – FirstService Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FirstService Appoints Joan E. Sproul to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – FirstService Transaction Terms Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – FirstService Brands Completes Four Acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial clients in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. It currently has negative earnings. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, makes, and sells firearms worldwide. The company has market cap of $488.95 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. It has a 26.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.