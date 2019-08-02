Analysts See $0.07 EPS for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY); Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased By $1.13 Million Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 14.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 10,677 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 64,591 shares with $6.85 million value, down from 75,268 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $113.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 4.97 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Analysts expect AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. AACAY’s profit would be $86.10M giving it 17.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 29,865 shares traded. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455. 14,749 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million. DELAGI R GREGORY also sold $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 5,960 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.62 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) stake by 141,808 shares to 227,091 valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic stake by 46,181 shares and now owns 80,106 shares. Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY) was raised too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at KeyBanc investor conference – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 9,589 shares. Bancorp stated it has 5,879 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 4,340 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6.04M shares. 9,183 were reported by Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc has invested 0.99% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paloma Prtn Management holds 211,295 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 3.76M shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,108 shares stake. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 20,665 shares. 9,701 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0.56% stake. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Korea Inv holds 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 462,800 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 15,088 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More news for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The firm operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products divisions. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories.