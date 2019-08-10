Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for VersaPay (VPY); Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) Sentiment Is 8

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 8 funds increased or opened new positions, while 1 cut down and sold their positions in Cortland Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 1.67 million shares, up from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cortland Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, VersaPay Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 46,250 shares traded. VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “If You Had Bought VersaPay (CVE:VPY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 66% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019.

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud invoicing, accounts receivable management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $78.45 million. The firm offers ARC, a business to business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering. It currently has negative earnings. It serves transportation and logistics, media, commercial real estate, manufacturing, business services, and wholesale and distribution industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 48 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $45,015 activity.

More notable recent Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cortland Bancorp Reports 4.3% Increase in First Half Adjusted Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cortland Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLDB) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cortland Bancorp Announces NASDAQ Stock Exchange Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cortland Bancorp for 327,670 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 300,133 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 31,719 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 49,521 shares.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 762 shares traded. Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $99.71 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.