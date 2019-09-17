Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ); United Technologies (UTX) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Trilogy Metals Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About shares traded. Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) has risen 10.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.74% above currents $138.08 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. See United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $149.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $149.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $241.93 million. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016.

More notable recent Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trilogy Metals Reports Drilling Results from Newly Discovered Zone at the Sunshine Prospect and Drilling Results at the Bornite Project – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trilogy Metals Announces the Resignation of Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse as CEO and the Appointment of James Gowans as Interim CEO – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Draft Environmental Impact Statement and Environmental and Economic Analysis filed for the Ambler Road – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United States Bureau of Land Management Completes Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Ambler Road – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Trilogy Metals Inc. For: Sep 10 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 40,700 shares. Fairfield Bush Company accumulated 2,127 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Da Davidson & Com invested in 311,996 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Godsey Gibb holds 127,964 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Fosun Limited accumulated 9,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Utd Fire Group Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 7,000 shares. North Mngmt Corporation has 183,161 shares. Mai accumulated 54,639 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 236,082 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Benin Mngmt Corporation reported 15,177 shares stake. Caprock Grp accumulated 16,483 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 195 shares. 891,544 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cadinha Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,045 shares.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.14 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 22.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor