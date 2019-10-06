Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL); 2 Analysts Covering Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Among 2 analysts covering Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heartland Express has $2500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 16.88% above currents $21.39 stock price. Heartland Express had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Thursday, September 5. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 10 to “Overweight”. See Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_TSL’s profit would be $1.73 million giving it 7.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Tree Island Steel Ltd.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 9,665 shares traded. Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $53.94 million. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides commercial products comprising reinforcing mesh, pipe mesh and flexicage, rebar tie wires, engineered structural mesh, and concrete reinforcing wires, as well as mine mesh; and industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing wires, waste wires, chain link wires, upholstery wires, low carbon wires, bar/straight and cut bars, shaped wires, and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 240,745 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Heartland Express, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 122,252 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% stake. Caxton Assoc L P invested in 34,544 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,294 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Dean Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 6.31 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 57,606 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 41,205 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 37,279 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Company reported 157,413 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 13,891 shares.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 21.8 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

