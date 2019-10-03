Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH); 3 Analysts Bullish Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -3.39% below currents $139.88 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell”. See Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 503,908 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Finemark Comml Bank Tru has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 13,972 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 12,015 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com owns 1,531 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). North American Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,068 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 1,136 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fairfield Bush Communication holds 3,045 shares. Meristem Family Wealth owns 1,707 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Lc stated it has 3,173 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 1,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd accumulated 36,687 shares. F&V Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.74% or 34,540 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.14 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.98 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Geode Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Brandywine Global Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 140,000 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Com Incorporated stated it has 149,946 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.3% or 213,002 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 148,946 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 643,721 shares. American Group Incorporated Inc has 12,179 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc holds 132,681 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 301,049 shares. Parametric Limited Company accumulated 106,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 337 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Citigroup holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 5,366 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 29,490 shares.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $251.08 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud bought 40,000 shares worth $360,000.