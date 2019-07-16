Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Radware Ltd. (RDWR); Sta Wealth Management Has Increased Conocophillips (COP) Stake By $632,280

Analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. RDWR’s profit would be $2.82M giving it 102.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Radware Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 118,608 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 42.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc acquired 9,580 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 32,305 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 22,725 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $68.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 4.57 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, February 4. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,370 are owned by Capwealth Advsrs. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 0.28% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mcdaniel Terry reported 0.08% stake. Amp Cap holds 637,223 shares. 24,626 are owned by Boys Arnold Company. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 119,426 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 310,193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 23,188 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bailard reported 0.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lockheed Martin has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 14,283 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 25,894 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.56% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 180,783 shares to 26,406 valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 224,855 shares and now owns 458,805 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was reduced too.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It has a 70.09 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription security update and RSA fraud action feed.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Radware (RDWR) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Radware Ltd. (RDWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal for Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection With Global Leading SaaS Provider – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radware Survey: Cybersecurity is no Longer a Cost Factor for $1B Organizations; Rather It’s a Business Driver – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 09, 2019.