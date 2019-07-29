Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Primo Water (PRMW); NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (NULGF) Shorts Raised By 313.91%

Analysts expect Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. PRMW’s profit would be $2.34 million giving it 59.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Primo Water Corporation’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 187,876 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M

NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NULGF) had an increase of 313.91% in short interest. NULGF’s SI was 264,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 313.91% from 64,000 shares previously. With 336,800 avg volume, 1 days are for NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NULGF)’s short sellers to cover NULGF’s short positions. The stock increased 20.88% or $0.0076 during the last trading session, reaching $0.044. About 411,131 shares traded or 106.29% up from the average. NuLegacy Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:NULGF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Il has 40,000 shares. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 52,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Inv L P holds 14,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 505 shares stake. 52,352 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 1.75 million shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 115,924 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 122,501 shares. Harvest Strategies Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 103,269 shares. 500 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 57,600 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 265,144 shares. American Intl Grp has 21,373 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Northland Capital maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $19 target.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $560.76 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

