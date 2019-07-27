Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN); Synacor (SYNC) Sentiment Is 1.56

Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold their positions in Synacor Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synacor Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Oragenics, Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.453. About 233,134 shares traded. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) has declined 59.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.79% the S&P500.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. The company has market cap of $20.90 million. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

