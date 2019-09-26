Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS); Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Has 0.81 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc (FFC) investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 22 funds started new and increased positions, while 27 cut down and sold their positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database reported: 4.17 million shares, down from 4.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 24.After having $-0.08 EPS previously, MicroVision, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.59. About 66,794 shares traded. MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has declined 30.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MVIS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MicroVision Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MVIS); 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement with a Leading Technology Company; 10/04/2018 MicroVision Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 34 Days; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – MICROVISION – ENTERED INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ALLOW LICENSEE TO USE CO’S DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY TO MANUFACTURE & SELL DISPLAY-ONLY ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement With a Leading Technology Co; 09/05/2018 – MICROVISION – AGREEMENT GRANTS A EXCLUSIVE, FIVE-YEAR LICENSE TO DISPLAY-ONLY TECHNOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision 1Q Loss $7.13M; 03/05/2018 – MicroVision Delivers LiDAR Sensing Samples with New Time-of-Flight ASICS

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.83 million. The Company’s PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold MicroVision, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 22.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,402 were accumulated by State Street. Awm Invest Incorporated invested in 7.18 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 38,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.16 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Hm Payson has invested 0% in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). Perkins Capital Mngmt owns 0.64% invested in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) for 1.13M shares. Friess Associates Limited Co holds 1.34M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management reported 37,436 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) for 10,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Co has 0% invested in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) for 650 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 16,892 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 24,020 shares.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 65,123 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $916.55 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.