Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK); Weibo (WB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.40 EPS change or 104.48% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see -109.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 210,544 shares traded. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has declined 56.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TUSK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Mammoth Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUSK); 29/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services Unit Cobra Increasing Total Resource Count in Puerto Rico for Restoration Process; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q EPS $1.24; 27/03/2018 – Mammoth Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 3-6; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 07/03/2018 Cobra Responds to Mutual Aid Request as Winter Weather Disruptions Affect Northeast; 03/04/2018 – Mammoth Energy at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Cobra Signs New $900 million Contract to Finish the Restoration of Critical Electrical Services and Support the Initial Phase o

Among 4 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) rating on Tuesday, January 22. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $61 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Sunday, March 10 report. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Jefferies. See Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) latest ratings:

28/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $67 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $335.75 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. It has a 1.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

More notable recent Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TUSK CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 6 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services Inc. â€“ TUSK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EU’s Tusk: Brexit deal not open for renegotiation – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Black Tusk Resources Inc. Begins Mobilization Process to the Golden Valley Project, Quebec – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock increased 1.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 912,989 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $9.70 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 15.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.