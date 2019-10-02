Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Kinross Gold (KGC); Shorts at Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Lowered By 25.43%

Analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 250.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. KGC’s profit would be $75.09 million giving it 20.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Kinross Gold Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 11.74 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) had a decrease of 25.43% in short interest. CNAT’s SI was 2.78 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25.43% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 953,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s short sellers to cover CNAT’s short positions. The SI to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 10.63%. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.0143 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3148. About 319,890 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 91.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM PHASE 2B POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAT); 07/03/2018 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Program Updates; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint in the Heterogeneous Overall Trial Population; 19/03/2018 – Conatus at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 02/05/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $6.01 billion. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.19 million shares or 37.38% less from 8.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset accumulated 4,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 1.86 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 92,106 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Bancorp Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Hrt Ltd Co holds 0% or 17,539 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 11,500 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 51,441 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has 87,494 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 76 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Virtu Fincl Llc holds 94,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT).