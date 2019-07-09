Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP); Spitfire Capital Has Cut By $2.06 Million Its Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holding

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. KRP’s profit would be $2.81 million giving it 67.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s analysts see -220.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 299,486 shares traded or 294.55% up from the average. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has declined 4.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500. Some Historical KRP News: 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY – WILL RAISE CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 7.00% SERIES A CUMULATIVE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP -ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW, INCREASES PRODUCTION BY MORE THAN 50% ON A PER UNIT BASIS; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KKR SELLS MINERAL AND ROYALTY INTERESTS TO KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP BUYS INTERESTS FOR ABOUT $404M; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans Conversion to Taxable Entity; 10/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners 1Q Loss $52.8M; 08/03/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners 4Q Earnings per Common Unit $0.06; 03/04/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners: Erik Daugbjerg Appointed as Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty to Buy Haymaker Mineral, Royalty Interests for $404 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) stake by 31.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 132,889 shares with $4.57 million value, down from 193,597 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y now has $949.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 37,179 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $754.78 million. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It currently has negative earnings. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company.

Among 3 analysts covering Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimbell Royalty Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of KRP in report on Monday, May 13 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma stated it has 379,700 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd accumulated 10,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 16,592 shares. Glenmede Na owns 356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.21% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 13,597 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Llc owns 461,826 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Brinker Incorporated invested 0.03% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). United Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.07% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Asset Management One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 88,173 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4,649 shares.