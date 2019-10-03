Analysts See $0.06 EPS for inTEST (INTT); Amerco (UHAL) Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. INTT’s profit would be $649,176 giving it 18.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, inTEST Corporation’s analysts see 500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 14,364 shares traded. inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) has declined 37.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M; 08/03/2018 – InTEST 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 08/03/2018 inTEST 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Rev $18M-$19M; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Rev $19M-$20M

Amerco (UHAL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 88 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 80 cut down and sold their holdings in Amerco. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.98 million shares, down from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amerco in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 63 Increased: 61 New Position: 27.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $52,637 activity. $42,705 worth of inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) shares were bought by PELRIN JAMES.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.32 million shares or 1.47% more from 5.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nokomis Cap Limited owns 0.76% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 805,171 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 31,576 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,715 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). 198,160 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Mngmt. Globeflex Lp holds 47,006 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 115,200 were accumulated by Hillsdale Investment Management. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 784,457 shares. 668,721 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Bridgeway Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 388,300 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 330,734 shares.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.58 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It currently has negative earnings. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.35 billion. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects clients to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 12.07% of its portfolio in AMERCO for 149,585 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 34,306 shares or 9.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 5.77% invested in the company for 561,258 shares. The California-based Indaba Capital Management L.P. has invested 4.8% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 96,253 shares.