Analysts See $0.06 EPS for EXFO Inc. (EXF); MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (MNHVF) Shorts Up By 4.45%

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 76.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. T_EXF’s profit would be $3.32 million giving it 21.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, EXFO Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 1,503 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MNHVF) had an increase of 4.45% in short interest. MNHVF’s SI was 4.77M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.45% from 4.57M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 47719 days are for MOWI ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MNHVF)’s short sellers to cover MNHVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 688 shares traded. Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MNHVF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and sells farmed salmon products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.87 billion. The firm operates in here divisions: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. It is involved in the fish feed production; and fish farming and processing activities.

Another recent and important Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MNHVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Focus On Europe – Ingenico: The Panic Reaction After The Profit Warning Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019.

More notable recent EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could LCNB Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Small-Cap Biotech IPOs You Should Know About – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.