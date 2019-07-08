Analysts See $0.06 EPS for EnLink Midstream, (ENLC); 1 Analysts Bullish Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Rosenblatt. Berenberg maintained Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. See Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. ENLC’s profit would be $29.23 million giving it 43.46 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, EnLink Midstream, LLC’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.05 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 3.32M shares. Hightower Advisors Llc stated it has 169,042 shares. 6,565 were accumulated by Systematic Finance Mngmt L P. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 15,500 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company owns 82,110 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 84,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Gp invested in 100 shares. 20,800 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 500,000 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 0.03% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 322,601 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.14% or 2.91 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 40 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital.

