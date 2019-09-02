Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for Dynatronics (DYNT); Schneider National (SNDR) SI Increased By 5.33%

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) had an increase of 5.33% in short interest. SNDR’s SI was 3.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.33% from 3.12 million shares previously. With 783,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)’s short sellers to cover SNDR’s short positions. The SI to Schneider National Inc’s float is 6.61%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 396,936 shares traded. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 25.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Schneider Teams Up with SkyBitz to Implement Its Third Generation Trailer and Container Tracking System; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National Sees 2018 Capex $325M-$375M; 16/04/2018 – Schneider National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.14B, EST. $1.13B; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Rev $1.14B; 05/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, NAMES STEPHEN L. BRUFFETT EXECUTIVE VICE; 10/04/2018 – 8VC and Schneider Revolutionize the Digital Supply Chain; 24/04/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Names Stephen L. Bruffett Executive Vice President-CFO

Analysts expect Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report $-0.06 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Dynatronics Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. It closed at $1.27 lastly. It is down 45.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT)

Among 3 analysts covering SchneiderNational (NYSE:SNDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SchneiderNational has $3400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.33’s average target is 45.73% above currents $19.44 stock price. SchneiderNational had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 2.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The companyÂ’s truckload services include standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for high-value and time-sensitive loads. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. It also offers intermodal services, including door-to-door container on flat car service, including rail and over-the-road transportation; and logistics, which consists of non-asset brokerage, supply chain services, and import/export services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Dynatronics Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.10 million shares or 1.24% more from 1.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 1 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) for 38,839 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 31,834 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 20,000 shares. Perritt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) for 200,000 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) for 22,086 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) for 21,000 shares.