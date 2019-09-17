Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for DHX Media Ltd. (DHX); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Liberty Property Trust has $5700 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53’s average target is 3.15% above currents $51.38 stock price. Liberty Property Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 12. See Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $49.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) to report $-0.06 EPS on September, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, DHX Media Ltd.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHX News: 23/05/2018 – DHI GROUP INC SAYS IT HAS SOLD ITS HOSPITALITY BUSINESS, HCAREERS, TO VIRGIL HOLDINGS, INC. FOR APPROXIMATELY $16.5 MLN IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – TIM, A DOMANDA SU DIVIDENDO GENISH DICE CHE VEDE NECESSITA’ Dl INVESTIRE RISORSE IN CAPEX; 25/05/2018 – TCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN DHI GROUP INC AS OF MAY 15 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – DHI Group, Inc. Sells Hcareers to Virgil Holdings for $16.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – DHI GROUP INC – DURNEY WILL STAY ON IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF APRIL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY: DHI ON ITS WAY TO BECOMING PURE PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER; 08/05/2018 – DHI Group 1Q Rev $43.1M; 25/05/2018 – TCS CAPITAL – COMMUNICATED TO DHI’S CHAIRMAN WILLINGNESS TO BUY DHI IN CASH OR TO BUY POSITION IN CO THROUGH TENDER OFFER/OPEN MARKET TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ DHI Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHX)

Liberty Property Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment holding trust. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. Through its subsidiary, it provides leasing, property management, development, acquisition, and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of industrial and office properties. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. The firm invests in industrial properties including various warehouse, distribution, service, assembly, light manufacturing, and research and development facilities.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Activist displeased with Liberty Property capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Land & Buildings Comments on Liberty Property Trust’s (LPT) Equity Issuance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Technology Center wins global ULI award – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 636,263 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65