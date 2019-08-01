Analysts See $0.06 EPS for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI); Last Week Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. See Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $81.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. DZSI’s profit would be $1.28M giving it 44.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 13,929 shares traded. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has risen 8.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DZSI News: 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q Rev $59.5M; 12/04/2018 – KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment; 15/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 13/04/2018 – Company Profile for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc; 02/04/2018 – DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS INC SAYS THE TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON JUNE 27, 2019 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting and Updates Guidance for Full Year 2018 Net Revenue; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Raises FY18 View To Rev $272M-$280M; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q EPS 1C; 30/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE SEES YR REV $272M-$280M, SAW $265M- $270M; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Had Seen FY18 Rev $265M-$270

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service well-known provider and enterprise networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.18 million. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. It has a 175.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 5,626 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 13,144 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability reported 1,295 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 18,611 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,743 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Com has 93 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 16,327 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advisors Lp owns 54,466 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 13,596 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 98 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation owns 19,717 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 90,365 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 2,360 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $160,740 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $160,740 was sold by JONES KEVIN J.