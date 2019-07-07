Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for CytRx (CYTR); Veritone (VERI) Sellers Increased By 8.12% Their Shorts

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) had an increase of 8.12% in short interest. VERI’s SI was 2.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.12% from 2.63M shares previously. With 624,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s short sellers to cover VERI’s short positions. The SI to Veritone Inc’s float is 23.97%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 159,384 shares traded. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 60.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 30/05/2018 – Veritone Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently lngest, Track and Extend Content; 08/05/2018 – Veritone 1Q Loss $13M; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 25/04/2018 – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD BRN.AX – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH VERITONE INC TO INTEGRATE ITS Al-POWERED BRAINCHIP STUDIO WITH VERITONE AIWARE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Veritone 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – Veritone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 26; 08/05/2018 – VERITONE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 07/03/2018 – Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently Ingest, Track and Extend Content; 26/03/2018 – Veritone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Analysts expect CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CytRx Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 14.38% or $0.0462 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3675. About 61,527 shares traded. CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) has declined 60.23% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTR News: 08/05/2018 – CytRx 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX PRESENTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corp to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR(TM) Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – lnnovive Grants Limited License for Allentown Disposable Caging; 03/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Names Eric L. Curtis As Its President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 Conference; 15/03/2018 CytRx Selects Four New LADR™ Ultra High Potency Drug Candidates for Advancement Toward Clinical Trials; 30/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Abstract Selected for Poster Presentation at the American Society of; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX: STAT. SIG. BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR LADR DRUG CANDIDATES; 08/05/2018 – CYTRX CORP – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $35.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nasdaq delists shares of FTD, Insys, others – MarketWatch” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CytRx Corporation to Commence Trading on OTCQB Venture Market – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CytRx Corporation Highlights Patent Issued for New Aldoxorubicin Formulation – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CytRx +4.2% after concluding LADR preclinical phase – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CytRx Corporation Discusses Near Term Value from Out-License Deals and Growth Drivers for 2019 in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development firm specializing in oncology. The company has market cap of $12.36 million. The company's product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors.