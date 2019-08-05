Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for Chesapeake Energy (CHK); Snap-on Has 0.92 Sentiment

Snap-on Inc (SNA) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 205 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 222 decreased and sold their equity positions in Snap-on Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 53.40 million shares, down from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Snap-on Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 176 Increased: 134 New Position: 71.

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 140.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s analysts see -142.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 20.55M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D.. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. Shares for $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 1,723 shares or 0% of the stock. United Financial Advisers Limited Com has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 122,220 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 94,764 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cna has 0.18% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 266,646 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 70,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Earnest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 4,842 shares. 194,382 are owned by Eqis Management. Goldman Sachs Group reported 8.18M shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 129,700 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 209,463 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Co accumulated 161,384 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Chesapeake Energy Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Priced For Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CHK in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CHK in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of CHK in report on Friday, June 28 to “Overweight” rating. M Partners maintained the shares of CHK in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.56 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. The firm operates in Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products, including tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-On Inc (SNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Rr Partners Lp holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated for 309,800 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 489,701 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 279,013 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 2.53% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 64,414 shares.