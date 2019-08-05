Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY); Nantahala Capital Management Lowered By $23.91 Million Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 28.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 853,888 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 2.12M shares with $61.17 million value, down from 2.98 million last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 35,699 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. CNTY’s profit would be $1.77 million giving it 37.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Century Casinos, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 3,766 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity. Shares for $16.23M were bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC on Wednesday, July 24.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased On Deck Cap Inc stake by 1.09 million shares to 5.17 million valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) stake by 133,331 shares and now owns 2.60M shares. Rafael Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $30 target. Stephens maintained the shares of THC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26.

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $268.19 million. The firm develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It has a 75.92 P/E ratio. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

