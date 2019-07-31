Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for Care.com, Inc. (CRCM); Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Sentiment Is 0.63

Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 5 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased their stakes in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The funds in our database reported: 1.92 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Good Times Restaurants Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 366,089 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM)

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CRCM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Roth Capital.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $365.69 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Marcelo Sheila Lirio, worth $711,189 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Care.com, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 7,300 shares. 360,000 are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh. 13,115 are owned by Jasper Ridge Partners L P. Pnc Ser holds 188,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 37,918 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,058 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.02% or 3.46 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 18,157 shares. Lord Abbett Lc invested in 0.02% or 300,643 shares. Marathon Capital has 0.9% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 170 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 381 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 250,529 shares.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Care.com to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$14.29, Is Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. for 834,995 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 22,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 65,606 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.17 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.