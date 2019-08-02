Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE); 2 Analysts Are Bullish Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Last Week

Analysts expect Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 123.08% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. CNNE’s profit would be $4.33M giving it 120.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 224,865 shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) has risen 58.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNNE News: 23/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $14.95 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 UNCHANGED FROM QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $317.4 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Cannae Holdings Inc; 09/05/2018 – Cannae Reports 1Q 2018 Results With $1.06 B Book Value of Portfolio Co Investments, or $14.95 Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ceridian HCM’s B3 CFR and revises outlook to positive on announced plans for IPO; rates new term loan and revolver at B3; 09/05/2018 – CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CANNAE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $0.02; 26/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cannae Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNNE)

Among 3 analysts covering Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Compass Diversified Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. See Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21.5000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

More notable recent Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cannae Holdings -1% after Q3 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cannae Holdings: At All-Time Highs, SOTP Case Still Holds – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It has a 61.31 P/E ratio. It takes both minority and majority stakes.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) CEO Elias Sabo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 96,247 shares. Essex Ser has 870,621 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) or 1,010 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 23,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 174,217 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 77,001 shares. Shell Asset invested in 36,738 shares. Pnc Service Group holds 0% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,188 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 66,624 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.03% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) or 106,300 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Alps reported 174,200 shares. Ashford Cap Management holds 20,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 380,993 shares traded or 47.35% up from the average. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.