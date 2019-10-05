Analysts See $0.06 EPS for Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL); Artisan Partners Asset Management Class A Com (APAM) Shorts Raised By 2.4%

Analysts expect Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. T_BYL’s profit would be $2.42M giving it 8.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Baylin Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 1.22M shares traded or 1528.36% up from the average. Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A Com (NYSE:APAM) had an increase of 2.4% in short interest. APAM’s SI was 1.52 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.4% from 1.49 million shares previously. With 481,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A Com (NYSE:APAM)’s short sellers to cover APAM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 250,876 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ

Baylin Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of antennas and communications solutions for the mobile, networking, and wireless infrastructure markets. The company has market cap of $84.69 million. The firm offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna creates for Wi-Fi routers; devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas. It currently has negative earnings. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the Far East, North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 367,202 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 124,026 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 10,136 shares stake. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.01% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtnrs invested in 0.79% or 64,605 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 387,459 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech reported 182,301 shares stake. 22,830 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fincl Svcs Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,472 shares. Carroll Financial reported 25 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 31,053 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 95,472 shares.