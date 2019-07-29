Analysts See $0.06 EPS for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX); Springbok Capital Management Upped Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake

Analysts expect ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 146.15% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. T_ARX’s profit would be $20.87 million giving it 25.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, ARC Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -140.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 596,392 shares traded. ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 859.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 93,005 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 103,827 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 10,822 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 493,334 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Everi Hldgs Inc stake by 77,925 shares to 9,497 valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 30,200 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Stars Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 35,097 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 2.17 million shares. Duff & Phelps Investment holds 0.81% or 2.38 million shares in its portfolio. Bamco Inc New York holds 721,264 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 1,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2.14 million shares. First Advsr LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,000 shares stake. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 103,827 shares. Raymond James Financial Service owns 140,087 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% or 11,094 shares in its portfolio. Brinker has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 62,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It primarily has interest in four core areas located in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. It has a 20.97 P/E ratio.