Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for VirTra, Inc. (VTSI); Last Week HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Analysts expect VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 119.23% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, VirTra, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 13,337 shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has declined 44.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VTSI News: 04/04/2018 VirTra Generates Record $8.6 Million in Orders in First Quarter; 14/05/2018 – VIRTRA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY S BACKLOG WAS APPROXIMATELY $8.3 MLN; 09/04/2018 – VirTra and Force Science Institute Announce Law Enforcement Training

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.56 million. The Company’s products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. It has a 33.33 P/E ratio. The firm also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets services and products based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company has market cap of $43.06 million. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation , consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.