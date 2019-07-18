Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL); CGG ORDINARY SHARES (CGPVF) SI Increased By 4.94%

CGG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGPVF) had an increase of 4.94% in short interest. CGPVF’s SI was 1.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.94% from 1.42M shares previously. It closed at $1.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_TSL’s profit would be $1.44 million giving it 11.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Tree Island Steel Ltd.’s analysts see -225.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $63.46 million. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories. It has a 169.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial products comprising reinforcing mesh, pipe mesh and flexicage, rebar tie wires, engineered structural mesh, and concrete reinforcing wires, as well as mine mesh; and industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing wires, waste wires, chain link wires, upholstery wires, low carbon wires, bar/straight and cut bars, shaped wires, and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the gas and oil exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It operates in Equipment; Contractual Data Acquisition; and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services.