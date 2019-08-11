Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ); Broadfin Capital Cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Position By $1.01 Million

Analysts expect Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) to report $-0.05 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Transat A.T. Inc.’s analysts see -70.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 86,161 shares traded. Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) stake by 5.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 144,574 shares as Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.47 million shares with $17.56 million value, down from 2.61 million last quarter. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $166.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 931,812 shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 19/04/2018 – Adamas: Patients Receiving Gocovri Experienced Long-Term Durability for Up to Two Years; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 16/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 45,309 shares to 395,309 valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 117,600 shares and now owns 246,900 shares. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Northland Capital maintained Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $28 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $15 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.